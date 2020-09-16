1/1
Beverly Ference
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly (Goodell) Ference, 78, of Ashford, CT, wife of the late John W. Ference, III, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Chester R. and Edna R. (Holmes) Goodell. She was an honors graduate of Stafford High School, Class of 1959. After high school, Beverly was employed at Aetna, then Penny-Hanley Insurance Company in Stafford. She then went on to work for the Town of Ashford for over 40 years, first as assistant Town Clerk, and then in the Building/Land Use department. She was a member of the Stafford Baptist Church and choir, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ashford Volunteer Fire Department, and longtime staff member of the Ashford Citizen. She was very active in Girl Scout Troop #5086, having been a leader and cookie chairman for many years. She was also a Cub Scout co-leader, and bowling league member of the Sandpipers. Beverly was an avid fan of UConn Basketball, and loved music, camping, the beach, New Hampshire, and cooking. Beverly is survived by her two children, Jeffrey Ference and Valerie Peppin and her husband Michael; three grandchildren, Joey Peppin, Sadie Ference, and Jeffrey Ference, Jr.; two sisters, Esther DaRos and Diane Whitehouse and her husband Richard; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Pearl Szych; and brothers, Earl and Gordon Goodell. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Woodward Cemetery, Rte. 44, Ashford, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Ashford Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1, Ashford, CT, or to Living Proof Church, Memo: Food Bank, P.O. Box 115, Ashford, CT 06278. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodward Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved