Beverly G. Stewart
1935 - 2020
Beverley Gertrude (Deveran) Stewart, 84, of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, beloved wife to predeceased husband William S. Stewart of 32 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 29th, 2020. Beverley was born in Manchester on August 27th 1935. She resided in Broad Brook for 47 years. She worked at the Department of Motor Vehicle in Wethersfield as a Clerical Clerk for 35 years. Retiring in 1992, she then volunteered at Woodlake Nursing and Rehab Center in Tolland for 20 years. After that, she volunteered at Rockville Hospital for over 10 years along side her twin. Beverley was involved in ceramics and loved to travel the world with her husband. She loved all animals and always had a small dog at her side. Polka music was her favorite and she had an eye for decorating her house that was her pride and joy. Beverley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie Lee Yonke Delgado and Sixto Delgado of Manchester; two granddaughters, Megan and Krystal Delgado; her sisters Barbara Deveran of Ellington; predeceased Phyllis Deveran of Crystal Rivers FL; and predeceased brother Walter Deveran Jr of East Windsor. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home in East Windsor will be assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
