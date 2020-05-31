Beverly Garvan, 91, joined the ranks of the Irish angels on May 25, 2020. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of Edward F. and Helen (Daley) Garvan and lived her entire life in Windsor. Bev graduated from John Fitch High School in 1947 and worked for 28 years at The Fuller Brush Company and 18 years at Advo. Bev had three passions: Sports, Windsor History and all things Irish. In sports, she played basketball with the Hartford Industrial League and with the New Britain Pros. She played softball with The Hartford Laurelettes who went on to play in the World Championship in Detroit. She was an avid golfer with the Keney Park Girls Club and a former member of the Copper Hill Women's Club. She was an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Patriots and UCONN basketball. Bev's love of Windsor history ran deep and led to many years of volunteering at the Windsor Historical Society. She was a recognized historian who spent countless hours delving into Windsor research. She was Assistant Treasurer for many years and an Honorary Director. She enjoyed all of the work she accomplished at the Society and was especially honored when she was referred to by the Mayor as a "Town gem" and a "true historian" by the Director of the Historical Society. Bev was very proud of her Irish heritage, had traveled to Ireland, done extensive research into her family history, and enjoyed reading Irish books and listening to Irish music. Bev fell on St. Patrick's Day (of all days), which led to a brief rehab stay. She was very glad to get back home and was especially appreciative of the care she received from all of her caregivers. She was predeceased by her brother, John F. Garvan, and his wife, Frances; and leaves 2 nephews, James E. Garvan (Karen) of Windsor, CT; Steven J. Garvan (Caren) of Truro, MA; a grandnephew, Justin E. Garvan and 2 grandnieces, Kristen L. Garvan and Caitlyn F. Garvan, all of whom she loved dearly. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service and burial on Monday, June 1st, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Poquonock section of Windsor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Windsor Historical Society, 96 Palisado Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. In Bev's honor, wear something green!



