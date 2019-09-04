Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Hall Obituary
Beverly Hall, 70, died peacefully on August 30th. She was predeceased by her husband Roger, her mother Adelle and her father Stanley. She is survived by her brothers Richard Miller (Joyce), Donald Miller (Sophie), her niece Amy, her nephews Alan, John and David, and her grandnieces Taylor and Lauren. First and foremost, Beverly was a devoted daughter who brought a love for life and days of laughter to her mom, for whom she cared for many years. Together they found joy in the ordinary; they shared the simple pleasures of life: beach days, good food and side-by-side slot play. Beverly graduated from UConn as an accountant and enjoyed following Husky Basketball over the years. She was a Red Sox fan. Beverly was a night owl and enjoyed listening to late-night talk-radio dedicated to sci-fi, aliens and related conspiracy theories. She always shared what she heard which led to our many lively family discussions. She understood the power of imagination. She defined strength, independence and self-reliance. Funeral service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now