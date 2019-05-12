Beverly (Rubb) Herrup, 81, of Southbury, CT, formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on March 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew G. Herrup. Born and raised in Hartford, daughter of the late Bernard and Ebba (Larson) Rubb. Beverly's interests were vast; she enjoyed cooking, crafts, decorating, entertaining for family and friends and was a fiercely devoted Yankees fan. Beverly adored history, was proud of her Swedish heritage, and cherished the time she and Andy were able to travel extensively throughout Europe, across the U.S. and the Canadian Maritimes. Passionate about helping others, Beverly devoted considerable time to her community as a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, and Sunday school teacher at New Hackensack Reformed Church. A long-time member of NHRC, Beverly dedicated many hours to several fund-raising and social projects. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her daughter Susan Mordigal and her husband John of Cincinnati, OH, and her son Steven Herrup and his fiancée Amy Klein, of Jersey City, NJ, and her four grandchildren, David, Amanda, Jared and Justin. She also leaves her sister Doris Barron of Newington, CT. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, May 21st, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation or The . To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019