Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Barnard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Barnard Obituary
Beverly J. Barnard, 86, of Niantic, beloved wife of the late William Barnard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford. Born in Hartford to the late Richard and Marion (Malling) Manion, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield before settling in Niantic in 1980. She retired from CIGNA and joined Bill in Niantic. Beverly was a past President of the American Legion Auxiliary, Turner-Tinker Post 128, Niantic and was a volunteer with the Blue Hills Fire Dept Auxiliary and "Willing Workers" of Blue Hills Baptist Church. She served with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and was active in the East Lyme Women's Club. Beverly was an avid UCONN women's basketball and Boston Red Sox fan with her coaching and cheering heard up and down the street. She was known for her superb baking skills and her family will miss her infamous dessert buffets. She is survived by her sons, Bruce Barnard and his wife Patricia of Windsor, Carl Barnard of Hollywood, FL, Peter Barnard and his wife Susan of Niantic; her daughter Christine Castaldi of Oregon City, OR; her grandchildren Eric, Jesse, Katie, Joshua, Tyler, Jamie, Shannen, Melissa, Matthew and Rodney; ten great-grandchildren; and her brothers-in-law, Donald Tyrrell and Peter Landerman and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by an infant daughter; and her sisters Marilyn Tyrrell and Judy Landerman. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to , (act.alz.org). Beverly's family would like to thank the caring staff at Bayview Healthcare for their compassionate care. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now