Beverly J. Diamond, 89, of Wethersfield, beloved wife of Nicholas Frank Diamond, Jr., died at home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Daughter of the late Robert C. and Marion L. Johnson, Beverly was born in Hartford, CT on May 10, 1929. After graduating from Bulkeley High School (class of 1947), she attended the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse in the Hartford Hospital Labor and Delivery Department. In 1951 Beverly married Nicholas F. Diamond and the couple remained in Hartford where they raised their 4 children until moving to Wethersfield in 1974. Beverly left the nursing profession and became a stay at home Mom when her first child arrived in 1952. Her husband of 67 years and 4 children can attest to the fact that she was truly a wonderful wife and mother. The door to Beverly's home was always open to welcome family and friends. With family the center of her world, she was always doing things involving her children. She volunteered as a teacher's aide at Dwight School in Hartford. She was also a member of the school PTA, a Cub Scout den leader, and a Sunday school teacher for many years at South Congregational Church in Hartford, where she was confirmed, married, and a member for 75 years. Besides her husband, Beverly leaves behind 4 children: Leonard Diamond of Rocky Hill, Kathy Watras and husband Thomas of East Granby, Robert T. Diamond of Wethersfield, and Edward Diamond of Wethersfield. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Kristina Diamond, Robert E. Diamond, Kimberly Diamond, Thomas Watras, and Brian Watras. Also left behind is a sister, Elaine Johnson. Besides her parents, Beverly was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Johnson, a brother Bobby Johnson, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Diamond. Calling hours are Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00am at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, followed by a funeral service at 11:00am officiated by the Rev. Dr. John Afman. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank the HHC Hospice team and the visiting angels aides who compassionately cared for Beverly during her final months. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's name may be sent to South Congregational Church, 277 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06106. Please share an online expression of sympathy please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary