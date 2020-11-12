In the light of a quarter moon, on the warm evening of November 8, 2020, our Mother passed away peacefully into eternity, after spending her last week at Karen's home. We are blessed that all the family had time to say goodbye. Beverly J. (Jacobsen) "I was a Depression Baby" Janowetch, was born on April 20, 1929 in Hartford, daughter to the late Edward and Dorothy (Sullivan) Jacobsen. Bev was a graduate of William Hall High School, Class of 1947. After graduation, she was the secretary of the former Sedgewick Jr. High School until 1949. She married the love of her life, William "Bill" Janowetch on February 19, 1949 and moved to Tariffville Rd., in Bloomfield, into the house Bill and her father built. Beverly remained in the house until her move to the American Inn in Southwick, MA in 2016. Bev was active in the Hartford and CT State Branch Auxillary of the National Association of Postal Supervisors. She also spent many happy hours volunteering in the Bloomfield and East Granby elementary schools, known as "Mrs. J". She shared many happy East Granby library hours with librarian Nancy Witte-Meredith, with whom she had a wonderful friendship. We thank Nancy for her care and concern for Mom. Our Mother always wished she had gone to college to become a teacher and was so very proud and humbled to receive these accolades: Master of Special Services Degree, Wintonbury School-1980, Honorary Doctorate of Education, Vincent School, The CT Association of Schools Volunteer Recognition Award, Allgrove School-2014 and the East Granby Public School Certificate of Appreciation- 2015. Bev was active for many years in the former Our Lady of the Assumption Mission Church, Christ The King and then at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, having been the religious education teacher for the 2nd grade communion class for 32 years. Mom was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and knitting. She was a devoted Catholic, attending Mass every Sunday. Bev and Bill met on a blind date and the rest is history. They had a good life together, cruising to Bermuda many times, a lot of Park and Rec bus trips and visits to Margaret and George Wilcox in England with whom Mom met when they became high school pen-pals during WWII. Our Mother leaves behind her son, Stephen Janowetch of Spring, TX; her daughters Debra Burhoe (Doug) of Suffield, Susan J. DeBay (Malcolm) of East Granby and Karen J. Moore (Steve) of Granby; grandchildren Carrie West (Nate Plaskett) of Southington, Charles Burhoe (Jodie) of Simsbury, Edward DeBay (Amy Siddons) of East Granby, Evan Moore of Granby, Madeline DeBay (Tyler Zaugg) of Granby and Brendan Moore of Granby; great-grandchildren Delilah Askegreen, and Mason and Charlotte Burhoe. Bev also leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Don Strickland of Plainville and their children. The family would like to thank the staff at the American Inn in Southwick, MA. She thought of the gals as family and we will be forever grateful for their love and care for the past five years. Also the Jansen family of Granby, who were so kind to give mom rides to church after Dad passed in 2013. The family would also like to thank nurses and staff of McLean Hospice for their care. We are certain that "Selma" is now up in heaven with "Irving" enjoying his jokes once again. We'll miss you, Mom, but are happy you're with Dad and your old friends again, how they've missed you. Shadows are falling and I'm running out of breath Keep me in your heart for a while If I leave you it doesnt mean I love you any less Keep me in your heart for a while Hold me in your thoughts Take me to your dreams touch me as I fall into view when the winter comes, keep the fires lit And I will be right next to you Keep me in your heart for a while A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave, Bloomfield. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow with committal prayers in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Animal Friends of Connecticut, PO Box 370306, West Hartford, CT 06137. To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.