Beverly J. Samuelsen
Beverly Jeane (Kampf) Samuelsen, 89, of Westfield, MA, beloved wife of the late Ralph Samuelsen, Jr. passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late William and Thelma (Blackburn) Kampf, she was raised in Chicago where she received her nursing training at Swedish Covenant Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1953. She and Ralph raised their children in Lapeer, MI where she became Director of Nursing at Lapeer County General Hospital. Eventually she became a pioneer in the field of detox and rehabilitation by helping found the Regional Hospital Vail Center and was a charter member of the National Association of Nurses on Addiction. Moving to Massachusetts, she became involved in speaking throughout the region on detox and rehabilitation associated with her position at Wing Memorial Hospital in Springfield, MA. After retirement she and Ralph moved to Crossville, TN where they followed their strong Christian beliefs and helped plant the Fellowship Baptist Church of Fairfield Glade, Crossville, TN. In later years, they moved to Westfield, MA to be closer to family where she lived until her death. She leaves her son R. Craig Samuelsen and his wife Diane of Westfield, two daughters Cindy Jeane Baiardi and her husband Chris of Harbor Springs, MI and Cheryl Joy Porter and her husband Larry of Flint, MI; and son, R. Chad Samuelsen and his wife Robin of Durham, NC; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Ralph who passed away 9/11/19, she was predeceased by her brother Richard L. Kampf. Private family services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:30 AM at the East Hartland Cemetery, in CT. Please use the following link to see the service on line Saturday morning: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/75461086 A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date when Covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made (with notation) to the Lamplighter Ministries 23 State St. Mount Morris NY, 14510. The Hayes Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
10:30 AM
East Hartland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
