Beverly Kay Pepin, age 78 of Ashford, CT, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ester & James Kay & by her brother James Kay. She leaves behind three children Robert, Deborah & Danielle, their spouses and 7 Grandchildren, Ashleigh, Victoria, Nathan, Jack, Lydia, Joe, Ethan & great-grandson Evan. Beverly brought a smile to all who met her, she had nothing but love and kindness in her heart. Beverly traveled the world as a motivational speaker, touching thousands of lives. Beverly was employed by Nikken, Inc for more than 25 years, within her Nikken Family she was referred to as, "The Greatest Glow on Earth". Her love and spirit will now shine upon the universe, just the way she would have wanted it. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
at www.lls.org
or mail to LLC-CT, PO Box 22445, New York, NY 10087. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life.