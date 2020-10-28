1/2
Beverly K. Pepin
Beverly Kay Pepin, age 78 of Ashford, CT, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ester & James Kay & by her brother James Kay. She leaves behind three children Robert, Deborah & Danielle, their spouses and 7 Grandchildren, Ashleigh, Victoria, Nathan, Jack, Lydia, Joe, Ethan & great-grandson Evan. Beverly brought a smile to all who met her, she had nothing but love and kindness in her heart. Beverly traveled the world as a motivational speaker, touching thousands of lives. Beverly was employed by Nikken, Inc for more than 25 years, within her Nikken Family she was referred to as, "The Greatest Glow on Earth". Her love and spirit will now shine upon the universe, just the way she would have wanted it. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or mail to LLC-CT, PO Box 22445, New York, NY 10087. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Julie. McLewee

So sorry for the big loss to your family . She will be sadly missed by so many people. I loved her, she was
a great friend to me as well as a trusted work colleague. Always pleasant to work and have fun times with. R.I.P. my friend until we have good laughs again❤❤
Julie McLewee
Friend
October 27, 2020
Aunt Bev, your spirit will be greatly missed by many. May your family find peace that you are no longer suffering. All my love Melissa
Melissa Trent
Family
October 27, 2020
Oh my gosh. Ded, danielle and Rob. Gosh I think we were all blessed by Bev. Shelley said larger than life. The dauteuil girls looked up to her for fun, love and direction. She knew it, she knew how to live a magical life. I'll always remember her fondly and lovingly
Gabrielle Dauteuil
Family
October 27, 2020
Danielle, Deb and Rob,
Sending you and your families healing love. I have so many happy memories of your mom. She was so full of love and I will never forget her kindness. Wishing you Peace, Love and Light.~Heather
Heather (Pepin) Snell
Friend
