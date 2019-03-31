Beverly Louise (Maurath) Newell, a former resident of Bloomfield, CT, passed away on March 24, 2019 at McLean Health in Simsbury, CT after a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was surrounded by her children and devoted husband of nearly 66 years, Richard C. Newell. Born and raised in East Providence, RI, she was the daughter of William C. Maurath and Hope B. Wood. Beverly would have celebrated her 90th birthday on May 27. Beverly was a graduate of Wheelock College and worked as an elementary school teacher for ten years, helping put her husband through medical school. She was dedicated to her family, an exceptional mother, and a loving grandmother. Beverly was a gifted artist, working through the years as a painter, pewtersmith, and porcelain painter. As a teenager, she rode horses and played the cello. As an adult, she was a pianist and tennis player. Beverly enjoyed the water and spending time at the beach. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener, serving as the president of the local garden club. She was active in the Bloomfield Congregational Church, volunteered with the Hartford Hospital Auxiliary, worked at a local art gallery, and turned her love of travel into a job as a travel agent. She and her husband retired to Gilford, NH, where they lived on Lake Winnipesaukee for 15 years. They enjoyed winters in Naples, FL, where Beverly tutored and exhibited her porcelain painting. The couple also lived in Avon, Chester, and Farmington, CT prior to moving to Simsbury. Beverly is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Richard C. Newell; her eldest daughter, Jan Newell Spears, and daughter Jasmine; her son, Randall S. Newell, his wife Karen, and their three sons, Matthew, Ryan, and Christopher; and her youngest daughter, Wendy Newell Hunt, her husband Pat, and their two children, Lila and Patrick. She is also survived by her sister, Gail Lyon, and husband Edwin, as well as many loving members of the Lyon, Malloy, and Newell families. She was predeceased by her sister, Clara. A memorial service is planned for May 19, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington, CT 06032 (in the Makeshift Theatre). Donations may be made in Beverly's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/BeverlyLNewell Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary