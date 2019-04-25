Beverly (Maurice) Low, 90, of Unionville, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beverly was predeceased by her loving husband, Francis Low. Born September 9, 1928 in Shrewsbury, MA, she was the youngest child of George J. and Marion (Bates) Maurice. Beverly graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1947. In 1957, while enjoying a day at the beach with friends in Misquamicut, RI, she met Fran Low. They were married in 1958. They lived in Hyannis, MA and Plainville, CT prior to moving to their home in Unionville, CT in 1967. Beverly worked at New Britain General Hospital for more than 30 years. Beverly is remembered for her spirited card playing, bountiful knitting and many, many great meals. Her children and grandchildren fondly recall holiday dinners that included homemade chocolate pie, apple pie with cheddar cheese, Nana's shortbread, fly pie and fudge. Her family was always her first priority. Beverly is survived by her brother, George E. Maurice and her children Scott Low, Leslie (Low) DeGregorio, Allison (Low) and her husband, Paul O'Hara. In addition, she leaves grandchildren, Anthony and his wife, Kirsten DeGregorio, Page DeGregorio, Darien DeGregorio, Avery Low, Mary O'Hara and Samuel O'Hara, one great-grandchild, Lucille, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Phyllis (Maurice) Williams. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (April 26) from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the First Church of Christ, 61 Main St, Unionville, Saturday (April 27) at 10:00am. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary