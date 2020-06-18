Beverly (Schaefer) Low, 91, of Bristol, passed away from complications of Covid 19 on Monday, June 15, 2020. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, George B. Low, who predeceased her last year, and her daughter, Susan (Low) Sena, who passed away on June 8, 2020. Born in New Britain on May 15, 1929, she was one of three children to the late Merwin and Mabel (Peterson) Schaefer. Raised and educated in New Britain and Plainville, Beverly excelled at and had a passion for sports from a young age, maintaining that enthusiasm throughout her lifetime until recently as an avid spectator of Red Sox baseball and UCONN basketball. She worked for the former Trumbull Electric for a brief time, and had a longtime career in administration at Grove Hill Clinic in New Britain. A kind and caring woman with a heart of gold, she was always inclusive in family trips and vacations, and for many years, was affiliated with The Village for Children and Families, looking after and having a great impact on countless foster children. Additionally, she was a paraprofessional for Plainville Public Schools, assisting children with special needs. She had a love for the outdoors, taking her family and friends on summer camping trips and fulfilling her love for the beach with annual cottage rentals filled with love and laughter. She leaves an everlasting impact on those she loved, and will be missed dearly. She is survived by her son, Steven Low and his wife, Kimberly of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Zachary Low of Brooklyn, and Caleigh, Lacie and Justin Low of Wallingford; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her husband and daughter, she was predeceased by her brother, Merwin "Dutch" Schaefer, Jr. and her sister, Donna Thieringer. In lieu of flowers, Beverly may be remembered with contributions to The Village for Families and Children, 1680 Albany Ave, Hartford, CT 06105 or at www.thevillage.org A memorial service in celebration of Beverly's life will be held and announced at a later date. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Low family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.