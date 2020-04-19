|
|
Beverly Reaves, 85, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beverly was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020