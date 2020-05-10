Beverly Reaves, 85, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beverly was born in Hartford on December 7, 1934, daughter of the late Bennett Cohens, Sr. and Ruby (Moreland) Cohens. She graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Class of 1954, and then attended secretarial school. Beverly started her banking career at Mechanics Savings Bank, now Webster Bank, where she worked her way up from a Secretary to a Supervisor. Beverly was proud to be the first African American woman to be a Branch Manager in the State of Connecticut. In 1999, she moved on to the Hartford Insurance Group, where she retired as a Senior Underwriter. They transferred her to San Diego, CA, where she worked with them for 20 years, before moving back to Connecticut. Beverly was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family and friends will fondly remember her as a beautiful woman with a carefree spirit who was always young at heart and loved her family dearly. As a single mom, she raised her three children and never complained. She taught them the values of working hard, being independent, and loving life. Beverly was also a member of Union Baptist Church. Beverly was a fashion model back in the day, resembling the beautiful Diahann Carroll, and she loved to dance, party, and listen to all types of music, including classical, jazz, and R&B. She always had a lot of plants in her house that she cared for, and loved her bird, Aqua, who would fly around her apartment. Beverly loved to travel, particularly the Caribbean Islands, and her happy place was the beach and the Seagulls there. Beverly is survived by her loving twins, Renee L. Reaves and Ronald K. Reaves, both of Hartford; her grandchildren, Danielle Milward, Jason Milward, Joshua Reaves, David Reaves, and Malaika Briles; her great grandson, Xavier Nieves, Jr.; her niece, Dariel Lue; nephews, Bennett "Pete" Cohens, III, Christopher D. Cohens and his wife Sonal; her great nephews, Myles Cohens, Kethan P. Cohens, and Milan P. Cohens; her great niece, Eryca Cohens; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Dana G. Reaves, Sr.; her grandson, Dana G. Reaves, Jr.; her brother, Bennett Cohens, Jr.; her sister, Margaret Cohens Lue; and her niece, Deborah Lue. Her burial will be private. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced by her family.



