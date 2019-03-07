Beverly (Ferrier) Reilly, 75 of Bayville, New York, devoted wife of the late James Reilly passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Raymond and Esther (Lucente) Ferrier. Beverly grew up in Newington, CT graduating from Newington High School and Hartford Secretarial School. She also attended the University of Hartford. Beverly began her career at McAllister Towing in July of 1974. Bruce McAllister, who would go on to become President at McAllister, brought Beverly with him as his legal secretary from the law firm of Healy and Baillie. Beverly would continue to grow with the company and work with all of the top executives for the next 40 plus years. Beverly immersed herself with everything at McAllister Towing. Over her many years at the company she was involved with human resources, acquisitions, insurance and finance. Beverly was a jack of all trades who self-described herself as "chief cook and bottle washer". On any given day you'd find her drawing up a contract for a multimillion-dollar deal for a new tug delivery, typing the envelope for them herself and then running the postage machine in the mailroom to ensure it would get done. She was extremely respected and trusted by her many coworkers over the years. Whenever anyone at the company encountered a problem you would often hear "Go ask Beverly, she knows everything!". Beverly was elevated to Asst. Vice President in 1985 and in 1991 she became Vice President and Treasurer of McAllister Towing a position she held until leaving in 2018.Beverly is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Illona and Timothy Oslund of Newington,CT and Marianne and Robert Barnes of Berlin, CT, six nieces and nephews, and fifteen grand nieces and nephews. She enjoyed many hobbies including photography, The family would like to thank the people who have helped to take care of Beverly over the past year including her loving "adopted daughter" and husband, Ann Marie and Derwin Velez, and all of her nurses and aides, especially Liz Brown, Irene Trojanowski, Regina Garcia and Lurdes Potzenek. Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family on Sunday, March 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Annunciation Parish, Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church Street, Newington, CT. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or the Salvation Army. To share a memory with Beverly's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019