Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Upper Room Christian Center
262 Bee St.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Upper Room Christian Center
262 Bee St.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly McNeill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Smart McNeill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Smart McNeill Obituary
Beverly Smart McNeill, 68 of Hartford, CT passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 while in the comforting presence of her devoted husband and two beloved children. She leaves to mourn her husband, Jonnie McNeill, her son and daughter, Maurice and Maesha McNeill, nephew Nosha Smart (Alisha Smart) and grand-daughter Madison Ruddock. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 @ 12:00 at the Upper Room Christian Center, 262 Bee St., Meriden, CT with visitation prior to from 11:00 am -12:00 Burial will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Spring Grove Cemetery. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.