Beverly Smart McNeill, 68 of Hartford, CT passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 while in the comforting presence of her devoted husband and two beloved children. She leaves to mourn her husband, Jonnie McNeill, her son and daughter, Maurice and Maesha McNeill, nephew Nosha Smart (Alisha Smart) and grand-daughter Madison Ruddock. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 @ 12:00 at the Upper Room Christian Center, 262 Bee St., Meriden, CT with visitation prior to from 11:00 am -12:00 Burial will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Spring Grove Cemetery. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019