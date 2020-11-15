Beverly Strout, 91, beloved wife of the late Clayton Strout of Wethersfield passed away November 11th in the hospital of Central Connecticut. She was born in Hartford, CT to John Joseph and Lavina (Gaudet) Reilly on April 15, 1929. She graduated from Weaver High School. Beverly started working at the Travelers Insurance Company while she was still in High School and retired more than 40 years later as a Senior Underwriter. She loved to sing and was a member of the Travelers Chorale Club. She continued to sing with the Chorale Club for another ten years after retirement. She knew a song lyric to fit every situation. Beverly and Clayton owned a lakefront cottage in Raymond, Maine where many happy hours were spent with family and friends. She will be missed by her brother Robert and his wife Jane of Wethersfield, her sister Joan Compson of Cromwell, her sister Mary Ellen Fortier and Her husband Roger of Simsbury, and her sisters-in-law Mary Reilly of Rhode and Eleanore Reilly of East Hartford. Beverly was predeceased by her siblings John Reilly, Elizabeth Stocinis, Donald Reilly, Peggy Reilly, Richard Reilly Joseph Reilly and Gene Reilly. Beverly's family like to thank her two wonderful caregivers Tracie and Rowanda for their loving care and kindness.a special thanks is also given to niece Christine Reilly for all she has done, always there, always loving. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 17, 2010 from 8:30 to to 9:30 at the Farley Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. All attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, CT. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com