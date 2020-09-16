Biantha "Sally" (Ritson) Yuska, 90, wife of the late Edward Yuska, of Newington, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Loving wife and mother, Sally was born on February 21, 1930 in Bloomfield, CT. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life Edward Yuska in 1949. Her passion was her family, which includes five children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake and was known for her quick wit and generous heart and Catholic faith. She worked for over 20 years as the executive assistant to the Director of Nursing at Mt. Sinai Hospital where she remained active in the Retiree's Club. She is survived by her 5 children James Yuska of Middleboro, MA; Mark Yuska of Derry, NH; Jane McGinn of northern VA; Mary Roy and Anella Kogut of Newington, CT along with her brother James Ritson of Bloomfield, CT. Additionally, she is survived by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her sister Ava (Ritson) Benson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 12:00 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. She will be lovingly laid to rest with her husband Edward in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. Donations may be made to the Covenant House at www.covenanthouse.org
. To share a memory with Biantha's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net