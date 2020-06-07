Dr. Bill Ogg went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 29, 2020 in Simsbury, Connecticut. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on December 17, 1930 to James & Ina B. Ogg, Bill attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, graduating with a degree in Chemistry and Religion. Bill was a Bear Trainer at Baylor and was tremendously proud to care for the black bear mascots. He met his future wife Luanne at Baylor, and they married in 1954, moving to Memphis as newlyweds so he could begin medical school. Bill became a family practice physician, working in both private practice and the United States Air Force, where he earned the rank of Colonel, ending his career at Patrick AFB in Florida. After retiring from the Air Force, Bill continued to practice medicine in locum tenens assignments all over the world, and he and Luanne loved traveling together. Bill was a compassionate physician and loving husband and father. He is survived by his five children and six grandchildren: son Scott (Carol) and granddaughter Lauren of Atlanta, GA; son Stan (Terri) of Elizabethton, TN; daughter Sallie Pellon (Michael) and granddaughters Katie, Meredith & Brenna of Simsbury, CT; son Stuart (Trish) and grandsons Will & Alex of Burlingame, CA; and daughter Sheryl Roberts (Ken) of Singapore. He is preceded in death by his wife, Luanne (in January), his parents, brothers Turner & Joel Ogg and sister Ina Jo Ogg, and his daughter-in-law Cathy Armstrong Ogg. A prankster at heart, Bill had a terrific sense of humor with an infectious loud laugh. His children and grandchildren will miss his warm smile, mischievous spirit, gentle heart and enthusiasm for chocolate ice cream. His family will gather in Florida at a later date to celebrate his life. Bill's family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff in Chapel Crossing and Atwater at McLean for their tremendous compassion and kindness over the last 6 years as they cared for him. In lieu of flowers, if you'd like to contribute to a cause in his memory, Bill would be honored with a donation to the Bear Program at Baylor University, One Bear Place #85588, Waco, TX 76798 or www.baylor.edu/bear. Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is handling arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.