Blaine G. Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blaine Gregory Murphy, 79, died peacefully at home on May 12, 2020, surrounded by loving family members and supported by friends and family across the country. He was pre-deceased by his father Paul and his mother Ardelle, and is survived by his devoted wife, Sidney ("Tinker"); his sons Sean and Greg; daughter-in-law A.J.; son-in-law See-Ming; his perfect grandchildren, Jake, Jamie, Ben and Devon; his brother Paul and his wife Mary Jo; his brothers-in-law, Don and Rick, and their wives, Sue and Linnea; his beloved nieces and nephews, Ann, Karen, Kelly, Paul, Dan, Jennie and Mike and their families; and by countless friends and family members. Blaine was born and raised in Maine, and attended Bowdoin College before moving to Boston, where he met his best friend and wife, Tinker. He made such a strong impression on their first date that she forgot his name before the second. He recovered gracefully and they built a wonderful life together with their family for more than fifty years, in Massachusetts and in Avon, Connecticut. Those who met him earlier in life knew a warm, smart, stubborn, humble and reserved New Englander whose eyebrow would rise slightly when he made a wickedly funny comment under his breath. Those who met him after he suffered a stroke knew a grateful, thoughtful and determined family man who emerged even stronger despite his physical impairments, who loved nothing more than eating a lobster roll while looking at the ocean, and who ended his phone calls with the words, "as always, I love you." The Murphy family would like to express their deep gratitude to all the friends, family and caregivers who loved and supported Blaine – and especially to the nurses, therapists, staff and doctors at McLean in Simsbury who helped give him the life he wanted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Blaine's memory may be made to McLean Foundation, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070 or to the Jimmy Fund of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Pl, Brookline, MA 02445. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
So sorry to hear this news, Tinker and family. I used to love bantering with Blaine while at Lions events. He always had a sparkle in his eyes.....
Heidi Zacchera
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved