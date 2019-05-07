1/10/1938 – 5/3/2019The Art of Entertainment: Blair, along with his wife Jean, could have written a book. Hosting at Leominster and Brewster Roads. Scheming to create the most memorable "Mystery Nights." Welcoming their closest 100+ friends for hay ride Christmas caroling on the back of an eighteen wheeler. So many impromptu pool parties. "Round the horn" golf. Endless dining out. Drinks at the Moorings firepits. We gathered because Blair and Jean welcomed.555, 555, 555: Blair lived at 555 Lincoln Street, New Britain, CT. He spent over 40 years making memories with his family and friends that will live on in infamy. Blair made 555 a place where people gathered. Night and Day. Good times and bad. Large groups and small. The legend was real.Moving South: Florida started as a wonderful place for vacations but became home around the year 2000. Vero Beach, The Moorings Club, and the amazing people who live there. Too good to resist. Stay Away from the Double Bogey: This was one of the last things Blair said. Literally. Golf was always in his heart. He played just two weeks ago. He played like he always played: fast and for fun, but to win. His golf family meant the world to him.Where next? Travel was a way of life and he shared it, like everything, with his family and friends. Family vacations. Grandkid visits. Road trips. Couples cruises. Ireland golf trips. His passport is current.And finally, Family and Friends Forever: Blair/Dad/Grandpa/Mr. Beach/Mr. B/Big Blair/Big Guy. His kids (and their spouses) and his 10 grandchildren will be forever grateful for him. He had many lifelong friends and continued to make new friends until the day he died. Childhood, High School, College, Holliston, Kensington, New Britain, Stuart and Vero Beach. Blair will be missed by the many he loved and the many that loved him. We won't be the same without him.A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday May 8th from 4pm - 7pm at the Moorings Yacht and Country Club. Golf attire and casual dress. Burial and reception to follow in Connecticut.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the . A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019