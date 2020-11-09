1/1
Blake Donald Bartlett Jr.
1952 - 2020
Blake Donald Bartlett, Jr., beloved uncle and brother, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 23. He leaves behind his niece, Katherine Tobey and husband Shane, and his brother-in-law, Robert Domrese. He was predeceased by his parents Blake and Ruth Bartlett and his sister Claudia Domrese. Blake was born on March 13, 1952 in Hartford, CT. He graduated from Prince Regional Vocational Technical School of Hartford, CT in 1971. A few years later, he began a 47- year career assembling aircraft engines at Pratt and Whitney. During the 1970s, Blake trusted Christ to be his Savior through the influence of Coach Dave Jones. He attended Truth Baptist Church in South Windsor, CT. Blake will be greatly missed by his family and friends. "In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;" ~ Titus 1:2 Graveside Service: November 11th., a procession will gather at 9:30 am at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT with a graveside service to begin at 10 am at the Scantic Cemetery in East Windsor, CT. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Scantic Cemetery
November 9, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
