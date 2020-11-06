1/1
Blake M. Shafer
1991 - 2020
{ "" }
Blake Michael Shafer passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, October 31 in New Britain, Connecticut. He was 29 years old when he died. Blake was born in Danbury, Connecticut to Jennifer Wood and Michael Malinowski on August 22, 1991. His biological father, Michael, died when Blake was four. His mother, Jennifer, then married John Shafer, who later legally adopted Blake. Blake lived in several places in Connecticut while he was growing up, including Naugatuck, Cromwell, Portland, and Wethersfield. During his youth, Blake was an accomplished athlete in both soccer and baseball. He was often the lead scorer on his soccer teams and was a all-star pitcher on his baseball teams, helping his teams get to playoff and championship games on multiple occasions. He was also a skilled skateboarder and spent much of his free time at local skate parks practicing tricks and hanging out with friends. During his adult years he lived in Middletown, Hartford, New Britain, Manchester, and Phoenix, Arizona. After graduating from high school, Blake attended Middlesex Community College before transferring to Central Connecticut State University to pursue a degree in Social Work. Unfortunately, he was not able to complete his degree before his death. Over the years, Blake held a variety of jobs in sales, retail, restaurants, grocery, and the vacation service industry. Blake had a generous spirit and love of life. He was very much a social, fun-loving person who would often be the life of a party. He had many friends over the years who cared about him and he was always willing to give whatever he had to help out a friend in need – sometimes to a fault. Blake was also clever, curious, and philosophical and enjoyed engaging in conversations about metaphysical topics. He was an avid chess player and often spent time writing rap lyrics, which he occasionally performed. He also had a keen eye for photography and liked to post beautiful sunsets and other landscape photos on Facebook and Instagram. For all his accomplishments, Blake also struggled with both mental health and drug abuse issues which caused him many hardships over the years. But no matter how bad his circumstances got, he tried to keep a positive attitude and always found a way to turn his circumstances around and start anew, which he did several times with the help of family, friends, and caring professionals. Blake is survived by his mother, Jennifer Shafer-Wood, his adopted father, John Shafer, his step-father, Tim Sparks, his sisters and brother, Sophia, Gwen, and Griffin Shafer, his grandparents, Joan and Patrick Roach, his uncles Patrick and Christian; grandparents Cathy and John Malinowski and Malinowski uncles David, John, Tom, Scott, and Aunt Judi; Grandfather Philip Shafer and Shafer aunts Micaela, Cassandra, and Laura as well as several cousins. He is predeceased by his biological father, Michael Malinowski and his grandfather, Edmund Wood. An on-line memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 21 beginning at 2:00 PM via Facebook Live and Zoom. Links to the service will be available from Blake's Facebook page as well as other family members.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
I am so sorry Jenn. You know that. Had to say goodbye to my mom last week. I'll be praying for you. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate your son's life and may you God become even closer as HE ministers to you tonight and the days to come. Many, many hugs are coming your way... Love you and Jenn God Bless You. ❤
Alex Javier
Friend
November 5, 2020
Rip Blake
Great aunt Rene Romani
Family
November 5, 2020
Jenn and family, I am so sorry for this devastating loss you are all suffering. I will continue praying for his soul, and for all of you, that you may gain comfort, strength, and peace during this most difficult period in your lives. God bless you.
Brian Festa
Friend
November 5, 2020
Blake was one if my closet friends an someone I considered family i could always count on him an he never let me down an always helped me through my hard times an I did the same for him he. Blake was a caring Friend when you needed one an i will never forget what he did for me through the years He will be missed but never forgotten Ever We all love an miss blake i never thought i would have to say goodbye to him this was very unexpected an i will continue to use the advice him an his family told me To get me through tough times i love You Bro rest Easy
Joshua
Friend
