Blake Michael Shafer passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, October 31 in New Britain, Connecticut. He was 29 years old when he died. Blake was born in Danbury, Connecticut to Jennifer Wood and Michael Malinowski on August 22, 1991. His biological father, Michael, died when Blake was four. His mother, Jennifer, then married John Shafer, who later legally adopted Blake. Blake lived in several places in Connecticut while he was growing up, including Naugatuck, Cromwell, Portland, and Wethersfield. During his youth, Blake was an accomplished athlete in both soccer and baseball. He was often the lead scorer on his soccer teams and was a all-star pitcher on his baseball teams, helping his teams get to playoff and championship games on multiple occasions. He was also a skilled skateboarder and spent much of his free time at local skate parks practicing tricks and hanging out with friends. During his adult years he lived in Middletown, Hartford, New Britain, Manchester, and Phoenix, Arizona. After graduating from high school, Blake attended Middlesex Community College before transferring to Central Connecticut State University to pursue a degree in Social Work. Unfortunately, he was not able to complete his degree before his death. Over the years, Blake held a variety of jobs in sales, retail, restaurants, grocery, and the vacation service industry. Blake had a generous spirit and love of life. He was very much a social, fun-loving person who would often be the life of a party. He had many friends over the years who cared about him and he was always willing to give whatever he had to help out a friend in need – sometimes to a fault. Blake was also clever, curious, and philosophical and enjoyed engaging in conversations about metaphysical topics. He was an avid chess player and often spent time writing rap lyrics, which he occasionally performed. He also had a keen eye for photography and liked to post beautiful sunsets and other landscape photos on Facebook and Instagram. For all his accomplishments, Blake also struggled with both mental health and drug abuse issues which caused him many hardships over the years. But no matter how bad his circumstances got, he tried to keep a positive attitude and always found a way to turn his circumstances around and start anew, which he did several times with the help of family, friends, and caring professionals. Blake is survived by his mother, Jennifer Shafer-Wood, his adopted father, John Shafer, his step-father, Tim Sparks, his sisters and brother, Sophia, Gwen, and Griffin Shafer, his grandparents, Joan and Patrick Roach, his uncles Patrick and Christian; grandparents Cathy and John Malinowski and Malinowski uncles David, John, Tom, Scott, and Aunt Judi; Grandfather Philip Shafer and Shafer aunts Micaela, Cassandra, and Laura as well as several cousins. He is predeceased by his biological father, Michael Malinowski and his grandfather, Edmund Wood. An on-line memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 21 beginning at 2:00 PM via Facebook Live and Zoom. Links to the service will be available from Blake's Facebook page as well as other family members.



