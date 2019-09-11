Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Blake Russell Huntington


1986 - 2019
Blake Russell Huntington Obituary
Blake Russell Huntington, 33, of Torrington, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 5th at his home. Born April 23rd, 1986 in Farmington, he was a graduate of Farmington High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Western Connecticut State University. Blake was currently the Retail Manager at Aqua Master in Simsbury. He loved music, singing, camping, fashion and sports. Blake is survived by his beloved mother Monique (Richard) Palazzi and step-father Brian Palazzi, father Randall Huntington, his brother Richard Huntington and his wife Stephanie, two nephews Rip and Cal, his aunt Mona Shustock, his cousin/friend David Shustock, Jr., his step-brother Anthony Palazzi, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday (Sept. 12) at 4:00pm in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Monique Palazzi, P.O. Box 311, East Otis, MA 01029 which will be donated to elementary school music programs in Blake's name. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 11, 2019
