Blanche (Cormier) Frank, 85, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Ernest and Bernadette (Beliveau) Cormier, she moved to Enfield in 1969 and was a graduate of Mt. St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford. She was an avid singer and Boston Red Sox fan. Blanche worked for Aetna Life Insurance Company before she retired. She was a member of the Goldtones Singing Group, the Enfield Moose Lodge and a communicant of Holy Family Church. Her husband, Paul J. Frank, Jr. died in 1994. She leaves a son and his wife, Christopher and Beverly Frank of Stafford Springs, two grandsons, Matthew Frank and John Frank, and a sister, Janet Trudeau of Hampton, NH. All services will be private and Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
