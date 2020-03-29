Home

Blanche M. Taylor


1937 - 2020
Blanche M. Taylor Obituary
Blanche M. Taylor, 82, of New Britain, CT, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Newington Rapid Rehab. Blanche was born on September 9, 1937 in North Bellmore, NY and was the daughter of the late Clay and Cecelia (Lopato) Barnard. Blanche was always up for adventure which included years of camping trips, whale watching and weekend getaways. She was a caring, kind, nurturing, beloved woman. Many knew of her favorite saying, "That's lovely honey." Those that knew her recall her kindness, warm smile, conversations over food and silver hair. She had a way of making you feel special just by being in her presence. Blanche leaves behind her loving husband of thirty-nine years, Peter J. Taylor and their two dogs Jack and Molly of New Britain, CT. Together, they raised three grandchildren, Angela Read, Danielle Lutz and Gary Lutz in Middletown, CT. She also leaves behind her four children: Steven Lutz, Gary Lutz, Jodi Magill and Paul Lutz raised in North Bellmore, NY with her late husband Kenneth Lutz. In addition, she leaves behind eight additional grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be postponed for a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Taylor family or to share a memory of Blanche, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020
