Blanche M. Taylor, 82, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully in the early morning hours Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Newington Rapid Rehab. Services were postponed for a later date. A Celebration of Blanche's life will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To extend condolences to the Taylor family or to share a memory of Blanche, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM