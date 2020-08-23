1/1
Blanche M. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blanche M. Taylor, 82, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully in the early morning hours Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Newington Rapid Rehab. Services were postponed for a later date. A Celebration of Blanche's life will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To extend condolences to the Taylor family or to share a memory of Blanche, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved