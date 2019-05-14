Blanche Mary (Rolocut) McGill, 89, of Broad Brook, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born January 12, 1930 in East Hartford to the late John L. and Clara (Gagne) Rolocut. She was employed by the Broad Brook School and then Combustion Engineering until her retirement. She took much pride and joy in her African Violets and creating artificial flower arrangements for family and friends. She Traveled the Northeast in search of Antiques and Collectibles and served as Officer in New England Carnival Glass Collectors and the Button Collectors Association. Blanche especially loved the comfort and relaxation of their many trips to Cape Cod. She is survived by her son Samuel P. McGill and his wife Denise (Surrells) of Willington; her daughter, Kathleen Ann McGill of Bluffton, SC; Grandaughter, Carrie Ann Johnson and her husband Scott of Willington; her grandson, Michael Paul McGill and his wife Maricela of Prescott Valley, AZ; her Great Grandchildren Christian Stulce, Kylee Johnson, Evan Johnson, Colby Johnson, Jacob McGill and Makenzie Johnson; her brother Richard Rolocut and his wife Ann of Windsor Locks and her sister Melissa Melissakis and her husband Stephen of Half Moon Bay, CA, and many dear nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her beloved husband Samuel P. McGill, Sr. in 2016 and her sisters Doris Williams and Joyce Somes. Relatives and friends may join the family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Catherine Church, Broad Brook. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019