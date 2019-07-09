Home

Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish)
23 Simon Rd
Enfield, CT
View Map
Blanche Niemczyk Obituary
Blanche "Bunnie" Niemczyk, 93, of Enfield, CT passed away on Sat, July 6, 2019. She was the widow of Andrew Niemczyk. Born in Northampton, MA, she was a resident of Enfield since 1955. She is survived by her son, Stephen Niemczyk of Windsor, a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Kurt Winkler of East Granby, 5 grandchildren, Jason Niemczyk, Kellie Ryan, Daniel Niemczyk, Shannon and Michelle Winkler and 4 great grandchildren, Andrew, Jocelyn and Alina Niemczyk and Jessica Ryan. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at McLean Home for their compassionate care. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sat, July 13 from 9 - 10 am at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Rd, Enfield followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Holy Family Parish (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish), 23 Simon Rd, Enfield at 10:30 am. Burial to follow immediately at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 1558 King St., Enfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 1315 Enfield St, or Enfield EMS, 1296 Enfield St, (Enfield, CT 06082). To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more info go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019
Download Now