It is with sad hearts we bid Bob German good bye. He was born Robert William German and his home address was always Columbia, Connecticut. He worked many years as a computer engineer, first with Sprague, then with Analog devices; both based in nearby Massachusetts. He will be missed by his twin sisters, Pat Abbott and Pam Welch, and their families. Besides his sisters, their husbands, and their children, he is also survived by many great nieces & nephews. He often joined friends at least once or twice a week for bowling or a round of golf, having given up softball and volleyball a few years ago. While he never married, never had children, he was always the favorite uncle or great uncle to his sisters' offspring. He was 71. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.

