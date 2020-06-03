Bob Rhodes, 86 years old, a resident of Summerfield, Florida for the last 25 years, and formerly a resident of Vernon, Connecticut, passed away on May 27th, 2020 with his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly Pearston Rhodes at his side. He was a kind and loving soul, always smiling and upbeat, and a model for others on how to live your life dedicated to family. Bob was born at home on a farm in Belchertown, Massachusetts and graduated as the Salutatorian from Belchertown High School. He joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War. He then took advantage of the GI Bill and was the first in his family to attend college, at the University of Massachusetts earning a Mechanical Engineering degree. He was a dedicated employee of 31 years at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. His career in the Air Force and at Pratt & Whitney allowed him to travel the world, something he treasured and remembered well to the end. He continued his love of travel after retiring, driving across the United States with his wife Beverly, visiting casinos along the way. Bob loved to golf and retired to Florida to be able to pursue the game at his leisure. Bob never met a stranger and was always there with a smile and a kind word. The last few years Bob spent devotedly and lovingly caring for his wife, which his children cannot thank him enough for. The loving father leaves his children Kristin Rhodes, Joelle Lapsley and her husband Frank, and Michael Rhodes and his wife, Tina. He enjoyed and celebrated his grandchildren as well, Declan and Gage Lapsley; Kyle, Zakary and Justyn Rhodes, and Maddie, Thomas, Travis and Macie Vance. He also leaves behind his sister, Florence Gerheiser, niece Sherry Matos-Smith and a large number of other nieces and nephews that all loved "Uncle Bob." He was pre-deceased by his parents, Charles and Elsie (Lincoln) Rhodes, as well as his brothers, Earl, Lester, Calvin, Theodore, George and sisters Beatrice, Myrtle, Winifred and Lois. His children are grateful to the numerous neighbors who looked out for him over the last few years. If you knew Bob, you know he's giving someone directions to somewhere right now and loving every minute of it. No services are currently scheduled at this time due to Covid restrictions.



