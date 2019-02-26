Boerre Arthur Hagen, 54, of Granby, beloved husband for 16 years of Wendy (Ozbun) Hagen, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his home. Born in Bergen, Norway on December 8, 1964, son of the late Birger Arthur and Astrid Karoline (Heen-Joergensen) Hagen, he was raised in Bergen and Oslo, Norway and immigrated to the United States in 1999. After living in Manchester and Simsbury, Boerre and his wife moved to Granby 2009. Boerre worked in information technology for his entire career. He worked for Cigna Insurance Company for five years before taking a position with Veeder-Root in Simsbury as a senior system administrator. In his spare time, he enjoyed hiking with his family and dogs, playing the guitar and listening to his favorite music, playing computer games, and woodworking. Boerre enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, enjoying a good cup of Kenyan coffee, driving fast in his car, and consuming any type of well-crafted "tube meats." Besides his loving wife, he leaves his adopted daughter, Haylan V. Miner-McCarron of West Hartford; and a brother, Truls Hagen and his wife Emily of Norway; and his four-legged children, Honiahaka his Finnish Laphund, and K-1 and K-2 his Maine Coon Cats. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 1, 1 p.m., at the Granby Cemetery, North Granby Rd., Granby, CT. His family has requested no flowers and asks that memorial contributions be made in his memory to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or by visiting www.cthumane.org or to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W., P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180 or by visiting www.worldwildlife.org. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary