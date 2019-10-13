Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:45 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bogdan Plochocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bogdan Plochocki


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bogdan Plochocki Obituary
Bogdan Plochocki, 81, of Southington, CT, passed suddenly and unexpectedly in Hartford Hospital on Tuesday October 8, 2019. Born in Warsaw Poland on May 1, 1938 to the late Jan and Modesta (Wiankowska), he became an orphan during the Warsaw Uprising and was rescued to a nearby convent. His young life was shaped in state-run institutions where he learned to value friendships, compassion and family. Despite the social indoctrination attempts he became a staunch partisan, a spark in the anti-communist movement that eventually led to the Solidarity movement and a democracy in Poland. He emigrated in 1971 to escape persecution and to provide safety and opportunity for his young family, settling in New Britain, CT he found gainful employment in Atlantic Machine and Fenn Manufacturing where he established many sincere friendships. He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched and by many whose life he enhanced that will never know of his personal sacrifices. He leaves behind Anna (Niechwiedowicz) Plochocki, his beloved wife of 55 years; his sons Greg and wife Barbara, Robert and wife Cindy, and the grandchildren that he adored: Alexander, Anthony, Ashley, Zachary and Joshua. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15 followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest privately at Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bogdan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now