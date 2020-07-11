1/1
Boguslawa Dziewa
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boguslawa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boguslawa Dziewa, 62, of Stafford Springs, CT, beloved wife of Aleksander Dziewa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 8th, 2020. She was born June 11th, 1958 in Zamosc, Poland, the daughter of Jan Majdan and Maria (Szumilo) Majdan. Bogusia emigrated from Poland to the United States at the young age of 20, where she later became a proud US citizen. Bogusia loved God, her family, beach trips, hiking, family dinners, and traveling. She had a big heart, dedicating a huge part of her life with service to God by volunteering at her church, creating beautiful flower arrangements for the altar, and leading various prayer groups. Bogusia can be remembered by her amazing cakes and pastries, flower arrangements, gardens, hospitality and her intense love for her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Mark Dziewa and wife, Angelica, of Tolland, Yvette Kramer and husband, Gary, of Glastonbury, and Thomas Dziewa from down by the river; siblings: Zofia Mulawa, Stanley Majdan, Andzrej Majdan, Maria Majdan, Wojciech Majdan, and Marian Majdan; grandchildren: Amelia, Monika, Henry, Maksymilian and Madeline. She was predeceased by her brother, Waclaw Majdan. For all services, please adhere to CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 Pandemic. Facial coverings and social distancing will be mandatory. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for calling hours from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home at 375 Merrow Road, Tolland, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on July 13th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church at 33 West Street, Vernon, CT. Burial will be the following day at National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Pennsylvania at noon. For online condolences, please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Burial
National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved