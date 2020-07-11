Boguslawa Dziewa, 62, of Stafford Springs, CT, beloved wife of Aleksander Dziewa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 8th, 2020. She was born June 11th, 1958 in Zamosc, Poland, the daughter of Jan Majdan and Maria (Szumilo) Majdan. Bogusia emigrated from Poland to the United States at the young age of 20, where she later became a proud US citizen. Bogusia loved God, her family, beach trips, hiking, family dinners, and traveling. She had a big heart, dedicating a huge part of her life with service to God by volunteering at her church, creating beautiful flower arrangements for the altar, and leading various prayer groups. Bogusia can be remembered by her amazing cakes and pastries, flower arrangements, gardens, hospitality and her intense love for her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Mark Dziewa and wife, Angelica, of Tolland, Yvette Kramer and husband, Gary, of Glastonbury, and Thomas Dziewa from down by the river; siblings: Zofia Mulawa, Stanley Majdan, Andzrej Majdan, Maria Majdan, Wojciech Majdan, and Marian Majdan; grandchildren: Amelia, Monika, Henry, Maksymilian and Madeline. She was predeceased by her brother, Waclaw Majdan. For all services, please adhere to CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 Pandemic. Facial coverings and social distancing will be mandatory. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for calling hours from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home at 375 Merrow Road, Tolland, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on July 13th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church at 33 West Street, Vernon, CT. Burial will be the following day at National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Pennsylvania at noon. For online condolences, please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com