Bonnie Celtruda, 76, of Broad Brook, CT beloved wife of David Celtruda, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was a driving force who was nurturing, kind and generous. She lived life on her own terms right to the end. Bonnie and David volunteered together for many years on the Wethersfield Volunteer Ambulance Association before moving to North Carolina to semi retire and play golf. They returned to Connecticut many years later to be with their grandchildren. She was a kind woman with a generous heart and will be missed by all the people whose life's she touched. In addition to David her husband of 40 years she leaves behind her two daughters Lisa Menard and her husband Kenneth of South Windsor, CT, Karen Bonfiglio and husband John of Glastonbury, CT, her beautiful grandchildren Michael Bonfiglio, Melissa Tardif, Danielle Bonfiglio, Amanda Bengtson and Great Grandson Salvatore Bonfiglio; sister Joyce Anagnos and husband Jerry of Naples, FL; Nieces Jody Anagnos, Jill Wheeler, Pamela Farina, and Michele Mele. To honor Bonnie please offer a kind gesture or helping hand to someone as she would have done. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private at the convenience of the family. To share a memory of Bonnie, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.