More Obituaries for Bonnie Edwards
Bonnie Elizabeth Edwards

Bonnie Elizabeth Edwards Obituary
Bonnie Elizabeth Edwards, 68, a resident of Grain Valley, MO formerly of Jacksonville, NC passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. She was born on July 10, 1950 in Amesbury, MA to James Robert Jr. and Fannie Elizabeth (Dorr) White.Bonnie was self-employed and owned her own taxi cab business. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was very talented in sewing, crocheting, and coloring. Bonnie was Baptist, and recently reaffirmed her faith in Jesus. She loved her family and friends, and was very kind-hearted with a giving nature; putting others first before her own needs. Bonnie truly cherished the time she spent with them.Survived by her son, James Joseph Edwards and wife Michelle of Grain Valley, MO; granddaughter, Amanda Brook Edwards of Odessa, MO; grandson, Isaiah James Edwards expected at the end of April; sister, Clarissa Terra and husband Wayne of Windsor Locks, CT. Bonnie had a daughter, Alecia Ann Edwards who was born on August 10, 1967 and passed away on October 21, 1972. Her father, James White Jr. passed away on November 30, 2005; mother, Fannie White passed away on February 7, 2006.Memorial service honoring Bonnie's life will be held at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Cornerstone Church, 301 S.E. AA Hwy, Blue Springs, MO. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Blue Springs Animal Hospital, Grain Valley Animal Hospital or . Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Bonnie and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019
