Bonnie (Moore) Emmanuel, 78, of Rocky Hill, passed away on May 8th, 2020. Bonnie was the beloved wife of George J Emmanuel Sr for 57 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Allen and Ethel Moore of West Hartford and her brother Brian Moore of Rocky Hill. Bonnie was born in Hartford and grew up in West Hartford, attending local schools and graduating from Conard High School. She went on to Morse Business School. She retired from Aetna in 1997. Bonnie was a loving mom and housewife who took great pleasure in caring for her three children while George was off at work. She enjoyed many activities including bowling and tennis and was also a member of the Rocky Hill Junior Women's Club in the early 1970's. She was always smiling when she was dancing and socializing with her friends, whether in Rocky Hill or spending winter relaxing in Dunedin Florida. She was particularly proud of the awards her and George won for Bocce tournaments in Florida. People who know her will remember her infectious laugh. She loved traveling with George and their friends to places like Europe and within the US. Family trips were particularly fun and educational. She always made sure her children learned something on family trips. She also enjoyed baking, gardening and knitting. The family always looked forward to her holiday meals. She was committed to their education and activities. Bonnie is survived by her husband George Sr, sons George Jr (Jamie), John and daughter Kristin along with their spouses and partner, Stacey Emmanuel (Jamie), Irina Kizhakkekara (John), John Ardolino (Kristin) and grandchildren Geordie, Alexis, Matthew, Gianna and Nikolas. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11am at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to: Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 353, Rocky Hill CT 06067 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (or visit www.parkinson.org)
Published in Hartford Courant from May 12 to May 13, 2020.