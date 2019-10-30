Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
371 Wolcott Hill Rd
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Thurlwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Eva Thurlwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Eva Thurlwell Obituary
Bonnie Eva Thurlwell succumbed to an increasing burden of illnesses at Hartford Hospital early on August 31, 2019 at the age of 68 after residing at the Apple Rehab Center in Rocky Hill for a couple of years. Born in Canada, she is fondly remembered by two sisters, Iris Lund of Nova Scotia and Carol-Ann Rudy-Friedberg of South Carolina. She had a love of writing poetry in praise of God and was published. She also loved her three cats, who preceded her in death. Bonnie was also known as Sister Mary Angelina of the lay Order of St. Francis of the Divine Compassion, whose fellowship meant a great deal to her. We wish also to extend a grateful thanks to Dr. Stewart Wolff of The Institute of Living, the staff at the Apple Rehab Center, and the staff of Hartford Hospital for their care and many kindnesses. A brief memorial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Sunday, November 3, 371 Wolcott Hill Rd., Wethersfield (860) 529-5379.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.