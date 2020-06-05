Bonnie J. (Burns) Teixeira of Middletown, formerly of Unionville and Naugatuck, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born December 23, 1970 to Marianne T. and John C. Burns of Middletown, CT. Bonnie graduated from Mercy High School, attended Bentley College and graduated from Quinnipiac University. She worked many years in the bookkeeping and accounting fields. Bonnie was a good artist; she enjoyed drawing and working on miniature houses. However, Bonnie's greatest love was for her two children, Nicholas and Courtney Teixeira. In addition to her children, Bonnie is survived by her father, John C. Burns, sisters, Laurie (Tom) Ballachino, and Kathy Burns, brother, John Burns, many nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Ken Bentley. Bonnie was predeceased by her mother, Marianne Burns. A private internment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.