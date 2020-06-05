Bonnie J. Teixeira
1970 - 2020
Bonnie J. (Burns) Teixeira of Middletown, formerly of Unionville and Naugatuck, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born December 23, 1970 to Marianne T. and John C. Burns of Middletown, CT. Bonnie graduated from Mercy High School, attended Bentley College and graduated from Quinnipiac University. She worked many years in the bookkeeping and accounting fields. Bonnie was a good artist; she enjoyed drawing and working on miniature houses. However, Bonnie's greatest love was for her two children, Nicholas and Courtney Teixeira. In addition to her children, Bonnie is survived by her father, John C. Burns, sisters, Laurie (Tom) Ballachino, and Kathy Burns, brother, John Burns, many nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Ken Bentley. Bonnie was predeceased by her mother, Marianne Burns. A private internment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
I know that my late husband, Chris, gave Bonnie "special-friend-of-my-kids" status. I can picture him smiling at her when she came to play with Mandy. He saw her as one of his own. Our hearts are with you in this loss. --Tracy, Elise, and Eva
Tracy Hallstead
Friend
June 4, 2020
I am deeply sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter, sister, mother and friend. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very sad time. May she be at peace and in heaven with her loving Mother.
With deepest sympathy,
Susan Oslund
