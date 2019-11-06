Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Bonnie Wesson Obituary
Bonnie (Thompson) Wesson, 72, the wife of the late Roger Alan Wesson, Sr. died on Monday, November 4, 2019 peacefully at her home, with her family surrounding her. Born in Burlington, VT, the daughter of the late Clayton and Winifred (Gleason) Thompson, she grew up in East Hartford and had lived in Manchester for many years. Bonnie was an active member of the Full Gospel Interdenominational Church of Manchester and a supporter of World-Wide Lighthouse Missions. She is survived by her children: Roger Wesson, Jr. and his wife Maria of Charlestown, NH, Matthew Wesson and his wife Marie of Manchester, CT, Stephanie Watkins and her husband Robby of East Hartford, CT and James Wesson of Northfield, MN; her grandchildren: Olivia, Elijah, Reese, Sadie, Dale, Penelope, Amelia and Seraphina; her siblings Lynn and Janet Thompson of Glastonbury, CT, Dale and Valerie Thompson of Ave Maria, FL and Laurie and Terry Edberg of Andover, CT. She also has a large, loving extended family and many loving friends. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester. Followed by burial in West Cemetery, Manchester. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to World-Wide Lighthouse Missions (wwlm.org.) For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2019
