Bradford Avery Dennler, born September 4, 1934 passed away on February 16, 2019 at the age of 84. He was the dear husband of Carol J. Dennler for over 58 years. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. He was born in Bronx, NY, son of the late Ruth and August Dennler. He lived and grew up in West Hartford, CT. Besides his wife, he is survived by his beloved 3 children and spouses - Stacy and Michael Ferrett, Suzanne and Ian Daley and Scott and Nicole Dennler. He also leaves his most precious grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Keenan, Kaiden, Carina, Shawn and Kyle. He was predeceased by a baby son, Dale. He leaves a special sibling Susan Dennler Kirker and a special cousin, Joyce Hills. He also leaves a sister -in-law, 2 brother-in-laws and nieces and nephews. Brad was an avid NY Giants, Boston Red Sox and UCONN Women's basketball fan. Brad Graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford in 1952, Nicholas Jr. College in 1954 and UCONN in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1957 - 1960. He worked as a statistical analyst at Travelers Insurance Co. and as an administrative assistant at UCONN Health Center. He was a survivor of the Hartford Circus Fire in 1944. Contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital in Springfield, MA 01104 or Emanuel Lutheran Church, 311 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106.A memorial service will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford, CT at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, February 20th.





Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019