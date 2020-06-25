Bradley Gordon Matthews, lifelong resident and husband of Martha "Marty" (Blashke) Matthews, passed away after a brief illness on his 73rd birthday, June 20, 2020. Born in Bristol, he was the only son of Gordon and Marie (Resch) Matthews. Brad was a 1966 graduate of Plainville High School, and earned his Associate's Degree from Tunxis Community College. He married his childhood friend, Marty in 1969, just six months prior to being drafted into the US Navy. Brad proudly served his country during Vietnam on the USS Tripoli, receiving an honorable discharge in 1973. His patriotism, service, and support to his fellow veterans continued throughout his life as an affiliate of the Vietnam Vets of America, the VFW Post 574, American Legion Post 33, and the Disabled America Veterans of which he later became a travel consultant and coordinator. Rarely seen without his "shiny shoes" and Vietnam hat and jacket, he was also a member of the USS Iwo Jima LPH and Blue Water Navy Associations. His other hat was that of a fireman, as a volunteer EMT and firefighter for the Plainville Fire Company for over 30 years. Brad worked in the IT community for 35 years, and at the age of 55, he switched gears and hit the open road as a tractor trailer driver for Coast to Coast Express. Upon retiring, he volunteered his time transporting veterans as a driver for the V.A. and D.A.V., quickly making friends with each trip. A car enthusiast, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and attending car shows throughout New England showcasing his Mustangs, or embracing the peace and serenity of fishing. He will be missed by all who were blessed to know him for his selflessness and generosity, leaving his family and countless friends with many cherished memories. In addition to his wife, Marty, he leaves his sons, Patrick and his wife, Julie and Michael and his wife, Erin. He was the much loved "Gump" to his grandchildren, Felisha, Michael, McKenna, Kelsey, Sean and Connor and his great-granddaughter, Mileena. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Anne Fitzgerald, many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends, along with his adored four legged companion, the family dog, Murphy. Brad may be remembered with contributions to the VFW Post 574, 7 Northwest Dr, Plainville, CT 06062 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Family and friends may gather in celebration of Brad's life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m. followed by military honors. Please attend in accordance with face covering and social distancing guidelines. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.