Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map

Brandon John Walker

Brandon John Walker Obituary
Brandon John Walker, 43, of Hartford, loving husband of Tabitha Kennan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Hartford, the son of Jean (Davis) Palmer of Hartford and Samuel Colston III of Charleston, SC, he grew up and lived in Manchester before moving to Hartford. Brandon was a graduate of Manchester High School. He was a talented chef and he loved music. He was a rapper and studio musician and producer. In addition to his wife and his parents, he leaves to mourn his passing, two step-daughters, Breanne and Keianna; two brothers, Clarence Palmer and Randy Walker both of Hartford; two aunts, Sheila Harris of Bloomfield, and Patricia Riddick of Newington, and a host of other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Thursday, March 19th from 1 – 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial will be private. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2020
