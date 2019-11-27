Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
View Map
Brenda F. Scotto


1943 - 2019
Brenda F. Scotto Obituary
Brenda F. Scotto, 76, of New Britain, passed away peacefully Monday, November 25th, 2019. Born August 15th, 1943 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Burtt and Natalie (Beem) Farley. Brenda loved dancing, music and singing and especially her Boo kitty. She enjoyed her friends and travelling, especially with her family, but nothing was more important to her than spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Brenda is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Kerlejza and her husband Kevin of Unionville and Kara Bonfils and her husband John of Mt. Airy, MD, her grandchildren, David and Lexie Kerlejza of Unionville and Sara, Michael and Hannah Bonfils of Mt. Airy, MD and her sister, Sally Heavisides and her husband Bob of Rockport, ME. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Friday (Nov. 29) from 10:30-11:30 am followed by Funeral Services in the Funeral Home at 11:30 am. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
