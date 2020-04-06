|
Brenda J. Crouch-Batchelor, 74, of Windsor, passed away Friday March 27, 2020. She was born January 24, 1946, to the late John L. Crouch Sr. and Marion E. (Owens) Crouch and was a life- long resident of Hartford. Brenda retired from Sterling Manor nursing facility in East Hartford after 30 plus years of service. After retirement Brenda spent her time visiting the casino, cooking, hosting family gatherings, dancing, listening to her favorite music and most passionately, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brenda had a large family and had a special relationship with each and every one of them. She leaves to mourn her children, Astor M. Batchelor, Jr. and wife Corinthea of Hartford, Carmita D. Batchelor of Manchester, Bernadette M. Bobb and husband Stephan of Hartford, Michael D. Batchelor and wife Tayarisha of Windsor, Saleena S. White and husband Steven of Windsor. Brenda was predeceased by the father of her children, Astor M. Batchelor Sr. She was also predeceased by two sisters and one brother Sandra Crouch Brown, Janice Crouch and John Crouch Jr. Brenda is survived by her sister Barbara Jean Easley of East Hartford; grandchildren Egypt Dunbar, Joseph and Jaylen Glover, Astaria, Amaria and Robert Smith, Shantavia ,Michael Batchelor Jr, Miesha and Meikhi Batchelor, Chasity and Chad White. Great-grandchildren Jaylynn, Carter, Milani, Jayce, Jaylen, Zoey, Pilar, Malin, and Adaleina. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her life- long sweetheart David McCann. She was loved and will be missed by many. Due to the COVID Virus, Private Services will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Her service may be viewed online by using the following link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/86340000 and for the next 90 days. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2020