Brenda Lee Brodersen passed peacefully from this world on Sunday, November 22, 2020 after dealing with a lengthy illness. She was born on October 27, 1964 in Bradford, CT and lived most of her life in the area. Brenda was predeceased by her parents, Brad and Anita Brodersen as well as her loving grandparents. Brenda was a long time employee of PETCO which perfectly paired her profound love of all animals and her superior grooming skills. When she lived in Portland, at one point she had taken in 22 cats! While in Meriden, she had a true menagerie: 4 dogs, 3 cats, 2 guinea pigs & a very large cockatoo named Ice. All were saved due to Brenda's kindness and compassion for abandoned animals which she will always be remembered for. When you think of Brenda, remember her boundless energy, that "special" grin and her amazing quick wit which, at times, would leave one speechless!! Brenda leaves behind her long-time boyfriend, William Rossi, along with her close friend, Mama Jane, her sister, Aunts and several cousins. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to her very dear friend, Karen Lyons who loved and cared for Brenda like a sister. The family also wants to extend another thank you to the wonderful staff at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain for all the care they gave Brenda over the years, but especially in her final days. There will be no calling hours as a private service has been planned.



