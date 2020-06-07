Brenda M. Kritzman of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born in Danielson, CT on May 24, 1940, daughter of the late John and Stephane (Pryczyczura) Kritzman. She is survived by her sisters Cynthia Ungaro of Sarasota, FL and Charlene Bartenstein of Fairfield, CT, Brother in law Louis Bartenstein, Nieces Susan Ungaro, Rebecca Robertson, and Rachel Bartenstein and best friend Maryann Carey. A lifelong resident of Connecticut Brenda graduated from Bulkeley High School and entered the convent, joining the Sisters of Mercy in 1960. There she continued her education and received a B.A. from St. Joseph's and became a teacher in Hartford. After leaving the convent she continued teaching for many years. She was also a caretaker for the sisters at Mercy Knoll and an active member of the church, teaching Sunday School and working part-time at the Archdiocese of Hartford until her retirement. Brenda was involved in many social groups such as the Bushnell Park Carousel committee and the Catholic Graduates Club of Greater Hartford, where she made lasting friendships with a wonderful group of people. Joanne Ficara, Edward Finn, Tony Tedeschi, Mary Saczyk, Marion Lesnewsky, Elaine Orzech and Anne Minkus were some of her closest friends. After her retirement Brenda enjoyed spending the winters in Florida with her sister Cynthia, brother in law, the late Anthony Ungaro and her beloved friends Joe and Judy Ungaro. Brenda was overjoyed to become a Great Aunt to Blaze and Luna Robertson who lovingly referred to her as "Grand Ciocia Brenda". Her favorite place in the world was Bermuda, where she also met her dear friend Bernadette. Brenda's family would like to acknowledge Diana, her health care worker who was so kind and made such a difference. And to Karen at Immanuel house for being there for Brenda in her last moments and providing peace and comfort. Brenda was a joyful person and always had a heart full of love and prayer for her friends and family. She was dearly loved by everyone in her life and she will be greatly missed. There are no calling hours. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel has charge of the arrangements and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request any memorial contributions be made to the donor's charity of choice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.