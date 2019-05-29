Brenda Mary Cunningham passed away peacefully May 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born August 6, 1958 Brenda was the daughter of Cornelius and Irene Cunningham. She grew up in Elmwood and went to Conard High School. Brenda attended Morse School of Business and then began her career at The Hartford where she had many friends. After a successful career, Brenda retired from The Hartford and moved to Unionville, CT. She is preceded in death by her parents Irene and Cornelius Cunningham and by her great niece Aubree Anne Ullmann-Sylvester. She is survived by her sister Judith and husband Roger of Unionville, CT, her brother David and his partner Heather of South Windsor, CT, her brother Neil and his wife Robin of Unionville, CT, her brother Timothy and his wife Colleen of Kensington, CT, and her sister in law Deb and her husband Bob of West Hartford, CT, and many nieces and nephews.Retiring allowed Brenda to fully embrace caring for her great nieces and nephews. Brenda leaves behind her legacy of being the best "Auntie" around and was generous to a fault to the children she adored. The children that she cared for and gave her life a special meaning include Weston, Juliana, Bradley, Gracie, Landon, Mason, Eloise, Nathan, Gianna and Domenic. Other relative children include Kaden and Leah. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (May 31) from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Saturday (June 1) at 9:15am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The American Red Cross. Please consider a blood donation to help support Brenda's mission of bringing awareness to Common Variable Immune Deficiency. Her little buddy and confident, Bradley, has this rare disorder. Otherwise monetary donations can be made to American Red Cross Donation Center, 209 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, CT 06032, or Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019