Brenda Stankowski, 68, formerly of Moodus, CT died 9/17/20 in Daytona Beach, FL after a brief illness. She was born 9/5/52 in Middletown, CT and was a talented seamstress. She is survived by her daughter Marti Stankowski of Daytona Beach, FL and son Michael Ziel of Willington, CT. She is also survived by her mother Mildred Stankowski, brother Gene and sister Deborah. She was predeceased by her father Frank Stankowski, brother Gary, and husband Mike Hayes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store